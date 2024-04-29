Landry intends to participate in Jacksonville's rookie camp on as a tryout, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Landry is full healthy after having sat out the entire 2023 NFL season, as the closest he came to taking the field was a December workout with the Colts. The 31-year-old veteran could be a sensible addition to a Jaguars wide receiver room that lost Calvin Ridley to free agency, while adding rookie Brian Thomas and signing Gabe Davis to join Christian Kirk (groin) and Zay Jones. Across nine games with the Saints in 2022, Landry secured 25 of 39 targets for 272 yards and one touchdown.