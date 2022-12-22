The Saints will place Landry (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The transaction effectively ends Landry's season, as the Saints will have to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs and the wideout's injury will need to be a relatively short-term concern if he's to have any chance at suiting up in the postseason. Landry had previously missed five consecutive games from Weeks 5 through 9 due to an ankle injury, so he may be dealing with a related setback after playing in each of the Saints' last five contests. Landry handled his second-lowest snap share of the season (35 percent) in this past week's win over the Falcons before failing to practice Wednesday and Thursday and then landing on IR. With Landry out of the mix and with Chris Olave (hamstring) sidelined for at least Saturday's game in Cleveland, the Saints are left with Rashid Shaheed, Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway as their lone healthy receivers on the 53-man roster.