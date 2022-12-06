Landry notched two receptions (on three targets) for 14 yards during Monday's 17-16 defeat against the Buccaneers.

Landry continued to play a minimal role for New Orleans, as all three of his targets came on passes of fewer than 10 yards. This included a bad drop late in the second quarter when he attempted to bring a ball in with one hand, resulting in a failed third-down conversion in the red zone. Landry also tied with running back Alvin Kamara, tight end Adam Trautman and swiss-army-knife Taysom Hill for the team's fourth-most targets Week 13. The slot wideout's lack of downfield opportunities, combined with this log jam of short-yardage receivers, will keep his upside limited outside of the occasional scoring chance in the red zone.