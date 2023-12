Landry (ankle) had a tryout with the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Landry finished the 2022 campaign with an ankle injury and went unsigned heading into the 2023, but he now appears healthy heading into the season's stretch run. Regardless of if he ends up striking a deal with the Colts, it appears as if the wide receiver is still committed to making a return to NFL action at some point.