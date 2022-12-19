Landry did not haul in his lone target during Sunday's 21-18 victory against Atlanta.

Landry did not haul in a catch for the first time this season, as he logged season lows in targets and offensive snaps (19) Week 15. The veteran slot receiver still served as the Saints' No. 3 wideout in terms of snaps behind Rashid Shaheed (39) and Chris Olave (27) and just ahead of Tre'Quan Smith (18) and Marquez Callaway (nine). While Landry was one of only three New Orleans wideouts to be targeted Sunday, his strict usage in the short and intermediate parts of the field severely handicaps his fantasy potential down the final three games of the regular season.