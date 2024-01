The 49ers placed Verrett (shoulder) on their practice-squad injured list Wednesday.

This move was a foregone conclusion, as coach Kyle Shanahan indicated last week that Verrett was set to undergo season-ending rotator cuff surgery. It's another in a long line of injuries for the veteran cornerback, who has played more than one game in a campaign only once since 2016. Verrett ends 2023 having logged just five defensive snaps and recording no stats in his lone contest.