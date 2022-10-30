Verrett (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Rams, Lindsey Pallares of the team's official site reports.
Verrett was activated from the PUP list Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice. However, the veteran corner is still not quite game ready. With the 49ers entering a bye week after Sunday's game against the Rams, he'll likely suit up in Week 10 against the Chargers.
More News
-
49ers' Jason Verrett: Questionable for Sunday•
-
49ers' Jason Verrett: Limited Wednesday•
-
49ers' Jason Verrett: Activated from PUP list•
-
49ers' Jason Verrett: Not going to be activated Week 7•
-
49ers' Jason Verrett: Won't be activated ahead of Week 6•
-
49ers' Jason Verrett: Designated to return Wednesday•