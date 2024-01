Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Verrett suffered a shoulder injury in practice and needs season-ending surgery to repair his rotator cuff, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old joined the Niners' practice squad last month and played five defensive snaps in the Christmas Day loss to the Ravens. Since making the Pro Bowl in 2015, Verrett's career has been ruined by injuries, appearing in 21 games over the last eight seasons.