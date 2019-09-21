Vujnovich was released by Arizona on Saturday.

This is the second time the team has cut Vujnovich, as he spent Week 1 as a free agent before re-joining the team Sep. 9. The 29-year-old was let go Saturday so that the team could promote tight end Darrell Daniels to the 53-man roster, the same transactions that took place prior to Week 1.

