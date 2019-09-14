Lewis (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the Browns.

If Lewis is able to shake this injury, he'll add necessary depth to the offensive line since Brian Winters (shoulder) and Kelvin Beachum (ankle) are both questionable.

