Jets' Ashtyn Davis: Gets green light
RotoWire Staff
Davis (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Davis is coming off a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The safety has primarily been a special-teams contributor this season and figures to return to that role.
