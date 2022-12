Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Vikings, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

After hurting his hamstring in the Jets' Week 12 win over the Bears, Davis will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. The safety has logged just 11 defensive snaps over 10 games this season, so his absence won't have much of an impact on New York's secondary.