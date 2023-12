Davis had six tackles (four solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.

The speedy Davis has had a couple of nice special-teams plays for the Jets this season, but the Dolphins sniffed out New York's fake punt and stuffed Davis in the first half. The score was only 7-0 at the time, but the failed fake punt took the air out of the Jets' sails. On the bright side, Davis set a new season high in tackles.