Echols had five tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 32-6 loss to Buffalo. He also notched an 18-yard catch.

Echols' reception came on a fake punt, as he caught a pass thrown by punter Thomas Morstead. The play was originally ruled a 44-yard reception, but Echols was determined to have stepped out of bounds after an 18-yard gain, continuing the recent theme of the Jets having big plays reduced or erased by penalties or reviews.