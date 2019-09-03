Bryant (concussion) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Bryant suffered a concussion in the third preseason game, and he wasn't able to shake it. The 23-year-old will remain on the team's injured reserve until an injury settlement allows for his release.

