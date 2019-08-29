Jets' Brandon Bryant: Waived/injured by Jets
Bryant (concussion) was waived/injured by the Jets on Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Bryant suffered the concussion in Saturday's preseason game against the Saints, and coach Adam Gase said after the contest it was a serious concern. The 23-year-old will reverted to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Williams
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...