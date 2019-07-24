The Jets placed Bryant on their Physically Unable to perform list Tuesday.

It's unclear what sort of injury is hampering him, but it's apparently serious enough to force him to miss the start of camp. Bryant will hope his stay on the PUP list doesn't last too long, as he'll battle a few bodies during training camp for a depth role in the secondary.

