Skrine (shoulder/hip) is active for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Skrine was added to the injury report Friday when he practiced in a limited fashion, but it appears that was precautionary since he's ready to go. He continues to log a respectable workload in the Jets' secondary, but his IDP value is minimal. Skrine has made 36 tackles, 0.5 sacks and five pass breakups this year.

