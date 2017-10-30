Jets' Buster Skrine: Returns to practice despite limitations
Skrine (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Monday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Based on his reappearance at practice, things seem to be trending upwards for Skrine's availability Thursday. With a depleted secondary of sorts on a short week, don't be surprised if the Jets are eager to get Skrine back on the field sooner than later. However, given the nature of head injuries, Skrine will likely have to practice in full before he's good to go.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...