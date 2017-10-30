Skrine (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Monday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Based on his reappearance at practice, things seem to be trending upwards for Skrine's availability Thursday. With a depleted secondary of sorts on a short week, don't be surprised if the Jets are eager to get Skrine back on the field sooner than later. However, given the nature of head injuries, Skrine will likely have to practice in full before he's good to go.