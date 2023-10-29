McGovern, who sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win against the Giants, is set to undergo an MRI and is expected to miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McGovern was ruled out of Sunday's contest after going down with a knee injury. Rapoport reports that the issue is with his kneecap and McGovern will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. With McGovern set to miss time and injuries to Joe Tippmann (thigh) and Wes Schweitzer (calf), Xavier Newman could draw the start at center in Week 9 against the Chargers.