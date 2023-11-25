Reed recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and an interception in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

In hindsight, it would have been better for the Jets if Reed hadn't recorded his first interception of 2023 just before halftime, as Tim Boyle threw a pick-six on the next play to close out the first half. The interception was remarkably Reed's first pass defensed of the season after the cornerback reached double digits in that category in each of the previous two campaigns. Reed has 19 tackles (17 solo) over the past two games, which is the most tackles he has posted in any two-game stretch since accruing 21 in Weeks 10 and 11 of the 2020 season.