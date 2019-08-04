Langi is being evaluated for a knee injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how he picked up the injury, and how long Langi will be forced to miss time. Langi was able to ink a reserve/future deal with the Jets this offseason after spending most of 2018 on the Jets' practice squad. This is disappointing news for the BYU product as he attempts to make the roster.

