Jets' Harvey Langi: Dealing with injury
Langi is being evaluated for a knee injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how he picked up the injury, and how long Langi will be forced to miss time. Langi was able to ink a reserve/future deal with the Jets this offseason after spending most of 2018 on the Jets' practice squad. This is disappointing news for the BYU product as he attempts to make the roster.
More News
-
Jets' Harvey Langi: Signs reserve/future deal•
-
Harvey Langi: Placed on practice squad injured list•
-
Patriots' Harvey Langi: Sidelined by injury•
-
Patriots' Harvey Langi: Working with second- and third-team defense•
-
Patriots' Harvey Langi: Able to play in 2018•
-
Patriots' Harvey Langi: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Foreman released; Value in Houston?
D'Onta Foreman was a breakout candidate. Now he's not even on a roster. Dave Richard looks...
-
Fantasy football: Top coaching changes
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade DJ Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...