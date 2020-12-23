Langi (neck) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Langi won't return this year. His 2020 stat line will read 60 tackles (37 solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery over 14 games. With Blake Cashman (hamstring) and Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) already on IR, the Jets likely will dip into their practice squad to find a linebacker to start next to Neville Hewitt.
More News
-
Jets' Harvey Langi: Dealing with neck injury•
-
Jets' Harvey Langi: Has 46 tackles in last five•
-
Jets' Harvey Langi: Adds eight tackles in Week 13•
-
Jets' Harvey Langi: Keeps racking up tackles•
-
Jets' Harvey Langi: Has 21 tackles in last two games•
-
Jets' Harvey Langi: Double-digit tackles in loss•