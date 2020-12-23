Langi (neck) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Langi won't return this year. His 2020 stat line will read 60 tackles (37 solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery over 14 games. With Blake Cashman (hamstring) and Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) already on IR, the Jets likely will dip into their practice squad to find a linebacker to start next to Neville Hewitt.