Anderson suffered a sprained AC joint during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles.

The Jets are hoping this isn't a long-term issue, but the notion that it was a possibility means there's a good chance he misses Sunday's game versus the Cowboys and potentially more after that. If Anderson does in fact miss time, expect Kyle Phillips and Folorunso Fatukasi to rotate in at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories