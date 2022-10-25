Carolina placed Anderson (illness) on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Anderson was sidelined for the team's Week 7 win over the Panthers due to an illness and will now miss at least four more games. His absence should open up a few more snaps for Marquis Haynes and Amare Barno.
