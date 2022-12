The Panthers activated Anderson (illness) from the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Anderson was placed on the reserve/NFI list in late October, and he was sidelined until Carolina designated him to return to practice Wednesday. The 31-year-old recorded 12 tackles while playing a rotational role at defensive end over the first six games of the season, so he should slot into a similar role alongside Marquis Hayes versus Seattle on Sunday.