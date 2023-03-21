The Panthers re-signed Anderson to a one-year deal Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Anderson will return to Carolina for next year and will likely serve as solid depth and play on special teams. The 31-year-old registered 18 tackles (nine solo) last year, and he failed to record a sack for the second consecutive season. Anderson has now had two of the least productive seasons of his career since leaving the Jets following the 2020 season, but the 2015 third-round pick will hope to bounce back next year.
