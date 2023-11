Becton (ankle) is inactive for Friday's game against the Dolphins.

After being limited to just one appearance over the previous two seasons by knee injuries, Becton started New York's first 10 games of 2023, but an ankle sprain suffered in Week 11 against the Bills will lead to the left tackle's first absence of the season. Duane Brown (hip) -- who was activated from injured reserve Thursday -- will protect the blindside of new starting quarterback Tim Boyle on Friday.