The Jets placed Coleman on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
When he was placed on the NFI list earlier Tuesday, it was reported that Coleman suffered an injury while training prior to camp, per Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site. That may have been the case, but the NFL's transaction report officially notes Coleman in fact is on the illness version of the list. He's eligible to practice or play in preseason games at any point, but whenever he's available he'll be working behind rookie Breece Hall and Michael Carter at running back.