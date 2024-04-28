Ross is set to participate in rookie minicamp with the Eagles on a tryout basis after announcing his retirement last year, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ross announced his retirement at the start of training camp last year after initially signing a reserve deal with Kansas City. He was waived from the Chiefs' reserve/retired list in late November and became a free agent, and he now appears to be interested in reviving his NFL career. Ross' most recent action came in 2021 with the Giants, when he played in 10 games and recorded 11 receptions on 20 targets for 224 yards and a touchdown while adding one rush for 16 yards.