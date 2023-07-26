The Chiefs placed Ross on the reserve/retired list Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft signed a one-year deal with the Chifes in January, but he'll opt to step away from the game without even reporting to training camp. After a productive collegiate career at Washington, Ross turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine when he set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.22 seconds), but he wasn't able to take advantage of his high-end speed at the NFL level. His most productive season came in 2019, when he caught 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns with Cincinnati. He was plagued by injuries throughout his career, as he appeared in only 37 games for the Bengals and Giants over his five years on an NFL roster.