Johnnie Dixon: Cut by Texans
The Texans waived Dixon on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Dixon originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State after this year's draft. The 24-year-old caught 60 passes for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns over his final two seasons as a Buckeye.
