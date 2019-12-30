Play

Dixon signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Dixon spent the 2019 season with the Cardinals' practice squad, and he was afflicted by a hamstring injury for a good chunk of the year. The undrafted free agent out of Ohio State will work with the Cardinals throughout the offseason program and training camp with hopes of making the 53-man roster.

