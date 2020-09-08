The Cardinals signed Bullard to the practice squad Sunday, Tadd Haislop of SportingNews.com reports.
Bullard wasn't able to make Arizona's final roster, but he'll stick around as an emergency option on the practice squad. He compiled 22 tackles (14 solo) and 1.5 sacks across nine games with the Cardinals in 2019.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Re-signs with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Facing multi-week absence•
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Done for day•
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Will play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Upgraded Friday•