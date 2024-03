Bullard has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Vikings, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Bullard will remain in Minnesota after posting 44 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in 2023. Both marks were career highs for the 30-year-old Bullard. He'll likely reprise his role as a rotational piece along the defensive line in 2024 after starting 21 games for the Vikings over the past two seasons and appearing in 29.