Ward reverted to Tennessee's practice squad Monday.

Ward saw time on both offense and special teams but failed to record any stats in Sunday's win against the Falcons. With the only two running backs on the Titans' active roster, Derrick Henry (ankle) and Tyjae Spears (ankle), both limited in practice Monday, Ward could be elevated again and see increased playing time versus the Steelers on Thursday if either Henry or Spears can't play.