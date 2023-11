The Titans waived Ward on Saturday, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

Ward was signed to the active roster ahead of last Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay, and he played 15 special-teams snaps in that contest. The 26-year-old has recorded just three offensive snaps over three contests on the campaign, but he's been a fixture on special teams during that span. Ward could return to Tennessee's practice squad if he clear waivers.