The Titans elevated Ward from the practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

This is the second time Ward has been promoted from the practice squad since signing with the Titans' on Oct. 24. He played 24 snaps on special teams and three on offense in Week 8 against the Falcons without recording a stat. Ward will likely retain that role Thursday night against the Steelers while providing backfield depth behind Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears if he's activated for the game.