Josh Huff: Waived by Saints
Huff was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Huff was looking to earn a role as a depth receiver for the Saints, but they have ultimately decided to look in another direction. The 26-year-old pass catcher is facing a two-game ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy whenever he lands on a roster, which could have contributed towards New Orleans' decision.
