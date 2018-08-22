Huff was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Huff was looking to earn a role as a depth receiver for the Saints, but they have ultimately decided to look in another direction. The 26-year-old pass catcher is facing a two-game ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy whenever he lands on a roster, which could have contributed towards New Orleans' decision.

