Saints' Josh Huff: Lands contract with New Orleans
The Saints signed Huff to a reserve/future contract Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Huff is a 2014 third-rounder out of Oregon who best profiles as a kickoff or punt-return specialist at this point in his career. He could be worth a look in dynasty formats but is well off the fantasy radar in redraft leagues ahead of the 2018 campaign.
