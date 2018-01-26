Play

The Saints signed Huff to a reserve/future contract Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Huff is a 2014 third-rounder out of Oregon who best profiles as a kickoff or punt-return specialist at this point in his career. He could be worth a look in dynasty formats but is well off the fantasy radar in redraft leagues ahead of the 2018 campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories