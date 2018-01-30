Josh Huff: Contract with Saints disapproved by NFL
The NFL disapproved the reserve/future contract between Huff and the Saints on Monday, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Huff heads back to free agency after the contract disapproval, which was initiated by a lack of open spots on the 53-man roster. The Saints are apparently still intent on bringing the 26-year-old onto the team's roster, but must re-work the contract and again file with the league for approval.
