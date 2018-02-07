Play

Huff signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

The Saints intended to sign Huff to a reserve/future contract last week but the contract was disapproved by the league due to a lack of spots on the rosters. The return specialist will now get an opportunity to make the Saints' 53-man roster behind the likes of Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.

