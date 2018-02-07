Saints' Josh Huff: Signs reserve/future contract
Huff signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.
The Saints intended to sign Huff to a reserve/future contract last week but the contract was disapproved by the league due to a lack of spots on the rosters. The return specialist will now get an opportunity to make the Saints' 53-man roster behind the likes of Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn.
More News
-
Josh Huff: Contract with Saints disapproved by NFL•
-
Saints' Josh Huff: Lands contract with New Orleans•
-
Josh Huff: Gets waived by Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Huff: Will make final push for roster spot Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Huff: Solid as returner in second exhibition•
-
Buccaneers' Josh Huff: Compiles 44 total yards Friday•
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....