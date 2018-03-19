The NFL suspended Huff for two games for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2014, Huff has been unable to find a foothold and last took the field Week 16 of the 2016 season. Notably, he was arrested in November of that year for DUI and possession of marijuana, which precipitated his release from the Eagles. Huff has a reserve/future contract from the Saints in his back pocket, which will allow him to take part in the offseason program and during the preseason. In order to land on the 53-man roster, post-suspension, he may have to impress at every stage in advance of the regular season.