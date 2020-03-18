Play

The Vikings waived Kline on Wednesday.

It's intriguing to see Kline let go by the Vikings, as he started all 13 games he appeared in for the club in 2019 at guard. The 30-year-old will bring experience to the interior of the offensive line elsewhere, however, as he's racked up 77 starts in 92 regular-season appearances during his seven-year career.

