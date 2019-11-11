Play

Kline is being evaluated for a concussion, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports. His return to Sunday's game against Dallas should be considered questionable at this time.

Kline left the game to go to the locker room for testing. Dakota Dozier has taken over the spot on Minnesota's offensive line previously occupied by Kline.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories