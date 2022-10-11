Stanford (undisclosed) was released from injured reserve by the Panthers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Stanford was placed on IR on Aug. 30, which would have forced him to miss the entire season. Now a free agent, Stanford can pursue opportunities with other team's if he is healthy enough to play.
