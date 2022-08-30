The Panthers placed Stanford on injured reserve for an undisclosed reason Tuesday.
While the nature of Stanford's injury isn't yet clear, he'll be forced to miss the entire 2022 season. He had appeared in every game for the Panthers over the last two years, totaling 24 tackles (12 solo) and a forced fumble.
