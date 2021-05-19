Stanford re-signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, Darin Grantt of the team's official site reports.
The linebacker was an unrestricted free agent but returns to the Panthers after leading the team in special team's tackles last season (7). The 30-year-old has logged previous stints in the league with the Bills, Jets, Lions and Jaguars -- playing primarily on special teams during each stop.
