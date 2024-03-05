Crossen (leg) was released by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Crossen missed the 2023 season after sustaining a season-ending leg injury during the team's final practice before roster cuts. His departure will save Miami $3 million in cap space, as the team works to get under the salary cap ahead of the new league year, beginning March 13. It's not clear where the 27-year-old is in his injury recovery, and if or when he'll be ready to return to the field ahead of the 2024 campaign.