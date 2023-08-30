The Dolphins placed Crossen (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Crossen was surprisingly shifted to IR as part of Miami's moves to get down to a 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's cutdown deadline. While the nature of his injury is unclear, the 27-year-old will now be forced to sit out the entire 2023 campaign, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team at some point this season. Crossen recorded 32 tackles (20 solo) and four passes defended across 16 appearances with Miami last season.